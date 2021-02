Violence continues to plague the city of Philadelphia.

Police say a woman was stabbed in the head in Overbrook early Sunday.

The stabbing took place on the 5500 block of Jefferson Street around 2 a.m.

The woman is now in crtical condition.

Investigators also found shell casings near the crime scene but they do not believe anyone was shot.

