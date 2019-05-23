Police: Woman stabbed, set on fire in Kensington
KENSINGTON (FOX 29) - Police say a woman was stabbed and set on fire earlier this week in Kensington.
The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, but the police were made aware of the situation on Thursday morning.
Officials say the 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand and set on fire by two known women.
The victim transported herself to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate this incident.