Woman, 60, opens fire to break up domestic fight at Northeast Philadelphia home

The Brief A 60-year-old woman opened fire to break up a domestic fight inside a Northeast Philadelphia home overnight Wednesday. A 38-year-old man is accused of assaulting the 60-year-old outside the property, causing the woman to fire at least two more times. The man was later found by police suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a stab wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition in police custody.



Investigators say a 60-year-old woman opened fire during a domestic-related assault overnight Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say a 60-year-old woman opened fire inside a property on the 6600 block of Martins Mill Road in an effort to break up a fight between a 38-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

Investigators believe the 38-year-old woman then assaulted the 60-year-old woman outside the property, causing her to fire at least two more times. The man managed to take the woman's firearm and flee onto Fanshawe Street.

Officers later found the man near Robbins Street and Rising Sun Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg and a stab wound to his back. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

Both women were also taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

What we don't know:

No charges have been reported by police as of Thursday morning.

It's unknown at this time what the initial fight between the man and woman was about.