Possible measles exposure reported on Amtrak train from Philly to DC

Health officials are alerting Philadelphia-area travelers about a possible measles exposure involving a person who traveled from the city while infectious earlier this month, according to a press release.

Potential exposure locations

What we know:

The traveler was on the Amtrak Northeast Regional Train from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 7, the press release from the Maryland Dept. of Health states.

Measles is highly contagious and lives in the nose and throat of an infected individual, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's spread to others through coughing, sneezing and people coming into contact with contaminated air and then touching their eyes, noses or mouths.

Dr. Meg Sullivan, Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, said in a statement that "[v]accination remains essential to protecting ourselves, our families and our communities against measles and other infectious diseases."

What to do if exposed

What you can do:

The Maryland Department of Health recommends those who may have been exposed to check their vaccination status.

If you have two doses of the measles vaccine or were born before 1957, you're likely protected, as measles was widespread prior to the development of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and therefore your body developed natural immunity, according to the CDC.

The department also advises those who have been exposed to monitor for measles symptoms like fever or rash. If these symptoms develop, the department says to stay home and contact a health care provider before visiting any health care facility to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.