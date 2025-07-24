Expand / Collapse search
Postal worker hurt after gunshot victim hijacks mail truck, demands ride to hospital

Published  July 24, 2025 12:23pm EDT
The Brief

    • A postal employee was injured when a gunshot victim hijacked his male truck and demanded a ride to the hospital.
    • Police later found over a dozen spent shell casings from two different caliber guns.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - A postal worker in Philadelphia was injured on Wednesday when police say a gunshot victim hijacked his mail truck and demanded a ride to the hospital.

What we know:

Investigators say the 20-year-old was suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach when he got into the mail truck on the 500 block of North Fairhill Street.

The 23-year-old postal worker was unable to regain control of the mail truck when police say the gunshot victim stepped on the gas pedal and took off. 

The mail truck slammed into a median and the gunshot victim flagged down another vehicle that drove him to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

The postal employee was also taken to Einstein Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Investigators later found eight .45 caliber shell casings and seven 9mm shell casings. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what caused the shooting. 

No arrests have been reported.

