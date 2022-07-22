Power outage at Six Flags Great Adventure

A long line of people waited in the heat outside Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after the park was forced to delay its opening due to a power outage.

In a statement posted on its website, the theme park said: "We hope to have power restored and the park operating this afternoon."

Large crowds remained in the sun outside the gates in the parking lot where there is very little shade.

Temperatures were in the 90s in central New Jersey with the heat index pushing the real-feel temperatures into triple digits.

The park said that Hurricane Harbor and Wild Safari were operating as scheduled.

Six Flags was supposed to open at 10:30 a.m. It was scheduled to close at 9 p.m.