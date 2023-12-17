Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Cumberland County, Kent County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 9:24 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 9:19 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Powerball jackpot drawing at $535 million Saturday night

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published 
Lottery
FOX Business

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Powerball jackpot is continuing to soar as 2023 comes to an end.

The jackpot has reached an estimated $535 million with an estimated $257.6 million cash value.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 3, 9, 10, 20, 62 and the Powerball was 25. Power Play was 3x.

CO-WORKERS WIN LOTTERY AFTER BOSS GIFTS THEM SCRATCH-OFFS FOR CHRISTMAS

Since a ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball on Oct. 11, the Powerball jackpot has continued to grow.

Since then, there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Top Powerball Winners in 2023

Powerball had five lucky winners for big jackpots in 2023, with three of the grand prizes ranking among the top-ten largest in the history of the game.

  • Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA
  • March 4, 2023 - $162.6 million – VA
  • April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million – OH
  • July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion – CA
  • Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

MASSACHUSETTS MOM WINS $25M LOTTERY PRIZE, PLANS TO PAY OFF HER DAUGHTS' STUDENT LOANS

Chances of Powerball players hitting the jackpot are 1-in-292.2-million and odds of winning a prize are 1-in-24.9, according to the lottery. 

The odds have been that way since 2015, when lottery officials rolled out an updated matrix.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Drawings are held three times per week: every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Read more of this story from FOX Business


 