Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Pennsylvania

The Brief One ticket in Pennsylvania won the $1 million prize in Saturday's Powerball drawing. The ticket matched all five white balls. No one hit the jackpot, raising it to $1.1 billion for Monday's drawing.



They may not have won the big jackpot, but one lucky winner in Pennsylvania is still waking up a millionaire.

What we know:

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania for Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday night were 3, 18, 22, 27, 33, and red Powerball 17.

It was one of nine tickets to match all five white balls. The other tickets were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois and Massachusetts.

Three other tickets worth $2 million with the Power Play were sold in Colorado, Indiana and New Hampshire.

Dig deeper:

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, which means Monday night’s jackpot is up to $1.1 billion as of Sunday morning.

Monday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California on May 31.