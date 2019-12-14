PPA employee assaulted in Center City; suspect sought

article

Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) employee in Center City.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday outside the PPA builing on North 8th Street.

Police said a 24-year-old man was exiting the builing through a side entrance when he was approached by an unkown white male wearing a black mask. The suspect then reportedly struck the employee in the face with an unknown weapon.

The victim was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

