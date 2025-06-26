PPA to increase meter parking rate in Center City starting July 1

The Brief Starting July 1, new meter parking rates go into effect in Center City. The PPA says it will improve parking availability, turnover and relieve congestion.



Next week, drivers will pay more to park at hourly meters in and around Center City.

What we know:

Starting July 1, new increased meter rates will go into effect.

In what they call the core of Center City, the PPA says meters in the areas of Arch Street to Locust and from 4th Street to 20th Street will go from $3 to $4 an hour.

Spring Garden Street to Bainbridge Street and from the Schuylkill River to the Delaware River excluding the core area, hourly parking will change from $2.50 to $3.50 an hour.

Center City long-term meters for four- and 12-hour parking will go from $1.50 to $2.50 an hour.

PPA says the rate hike will improve the availability of on-street parking, promote parking turnover and alleviate congestion in one of the city's most heavily congested corridors.

PPA says it is the first increase in meter parking rates in over 10 years.

What they're saying:

"I mean the city is the city so they always gonna get their money," said Devin Harris.

People around the city are reacting to the Philadelphia Parking Authority warning drivers that starting next week they will pay more to park in and around Center City.

"An increase in anything at this time in history is not surprising at all," said Harris.

Some say meter parking is costly.

"Absolutely expensive. Yeah," said Shayla Jennings.

"I do not know. Versus these parking lots, though some of these parking lots you are talking about 30 dollars or 40 dollars. It is crazy," said Harris.

Jennings admits it was hard to find parking in the Center City area Thursday evening.

"It's a headache. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes to find a parking spot. Yeah. It took us about 30 minutes to find a parking spot," she said.

Others fully support the increase.

"I think parking around here is very reasonable compared to private lots and I have no issue with them supporting themselves with increased fares," said one man.

"Maybe they'll use more public transportation instead of driving their car," said one woman.