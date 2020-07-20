Pregnant woman's baby dies after the woman is struck by out-of-control vehicle in North Philadelphia

article

A pregnant woman’s baby has died after the woman was struck by an out-of-control vehicle in North Philadelphia Monday morning.

According to officials, two drivers were speeding, heading north on Broad Street Monday, just before 5 a.m. On the 2100 block, a 19-year-old unlicensed driver struck the second vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old unlicensed driver. He struck the vehicle in the rear.

The crash caused the 16-year-old’s vehicle to slide into the southbound lane of Broad Street. The vehicle struck a tree and came to a stop.

The 19-year-old’s vehicle slid to the right, went up on the curb and struck the woman, who was sitting nearby.

The 27-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital and listed in extremely critical condition.

Her baby was delivered by hospital staff and pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Authorities say the two drivers will be arrested for DUI and other related charges.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP