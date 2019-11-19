Presence of plastic and metal in Breakstone's cottage cheese leads to voluntary recall

article

(BUSINESS WIRE) - Certain varieties of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are voluntarily being recalled due to the potential presence of pieces of red plastic and metal in the product. Consumption of these foreign items could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if chewed and/or swallowed.

The company became aware of the problem when it was notified by a customer of the presence of red plastic in a cottage cheese container. There have been six consumer complaints, but no reports of illness or injury related to this issue to date.

The following products are being recalled:

Approximately 9,500 cases of Breakstone’s Cottage Cheese are being recalled. No other sizes, varieties, or code dates are included in this recall.

Consumers who bought the cheese should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund. Anyone with questions or concerns may contact the company at 1-866-572-3805 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, for a full refund.