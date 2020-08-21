President Trump praises Florida supporters who attempted record-breaking boat parade

President Trump thanked supporters who attempted to break a world record with a boat parade in Clearwater last weekend.

The president posted a video from Saturday’s event, saying he wished he was there.

”I just wish I had time — I’d get on one of those boats, and I’d be carrying a flag also,” Trump said. “I just want to thank everybody. I see that, and the whole world is watching.”

Officials at Guinness World Records said they are examining whether the Trump boat parade was the largest, a process that could take weeks.

“We can confirm we have received an application for this title and attempt. We are currently awaiting evidence to review,” Amanda Marcus, public relations manager at Guinness World Records, told the AP in an email.

“Our standard application review process can take up to 12-15 weeks of submission. Once received and reviewed, our Records Management Team will then confirm the success or failure of the record attempt,” Marcus said.

The largest parade on record occurred on Sept. 13, 2014, during Malaysia Day celebrations in the Kemaman District of Terengganu, Malaysia. There were 1,180 boats in the parade.

It’s not clear exactly how many boats were part of the parade honoring Trump.

“Did we set a new world record? YES. Now we have to prove it. Guinness World Records needs an exact number of boats and PROOF,” Conservative Grounds posted on their Facebook page on August 16.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.