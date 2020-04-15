Priest at Jesuit community near St. Joseph University dies of coronavirus

article

A priest from a Jesuit community near St. Joseph's University has died of the novel coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Nearly half of the 17 residents at the Manresa Jesuit Healthcare Center were reportedly sickened by the COVID-19 virus.

The priest, who was not identified, died at a nearby hospital. Other afflicted residents are being monitored.

Due to staffing issues, other residents have been temporarily transferred to health facilities in Pennsylvania and Maryland.

"The Jesuits pray for their sick brothers and for all those struggling with the Coronavirus and their caregivers," a spokesperson for the Maryland Province of Jesuits said.

