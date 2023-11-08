Prince George's County has been chosen as the location for the next FBI headquarters.

Maryland leaders confirmed with FOX 5 that it will be built in Greenbelt.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, a General Services Administration spokesperson said: "GSA determined Greenbelt to be the best site because it was the lowest cost to taxpayers, provided the greatest transportation access to FBI employees and visitors, and gave the government the most certainty on project delivery schedule. It also provided the highest potential to advance sustainability and equity."

"GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come," GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said. "Thank you to everyone at GSA, DOJ, FBI, Congress, and others who helped reach this important milestone after a comprehensive, multi-year effort."

The decision comes after years of arguments about where the headquarters should be constructed.

It will be a multi-billion dollar project.

Featured article

Maryland and Virginia both made a big push to land the headquarters. The finalists were two sites in Prince George's County – Greenbelt and Landover – and one location in Springfield, Virginia. The Obama Administration previously identified the three locations that were considered for the move.

The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975.

After nearly two decades of discussion about moving the FBI to a new headquarters, President Biden said in 2022 that the current building can no longer support the long-term mission of the FBI.

At the time, he said there was a critical need for a new HQ.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.