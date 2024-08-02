'He is a hero': Princeton's own Evan Gershkovich returns to US soil after nearly 500 days in Russian prison

Evan Gershkovich grew up in Princeton, NJ and his former high school soccer coach says the community has been rallying for his safe return since he was detained by Russian authorities in March 2023.

"The last 48 hours have been pretty intense, pretty exciting," said Salvy Baldino, former Princeton High School soccer coach. "Seeing him hug the president and vice president and his mother that was really special and emotional for all of us."

Gershkovich, 32, is a reporter for the Wall Street Journal who was working in Moscow when Russian authorities took him into custody, accusing him of espionage.

Related article

The U.S. Government, Gershkovich and the Wall Street Journal have said this accusation is false.

In July, Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a rushed, sham court trial.

Gershkovich graduated from Princeton High in 2010. He played soccer and was captain his senior year, leading the team to win the State Championships.

A picture of that winning moment is still up at Conte’s Pizza, a restaurant Gershkovich and the team frequented after games.

"It was heart wrenching for those close, the soccer community the high school community his family and friends. It’s just been a long time. Glad he’s back," said Elena Bruno of Conte’s Pizza. "I can’t imagine how scared he must’ve been, and you know how brave at the same time, and he is really a hero. I’m so glad that he’s home and I’m really happy for his family because I can’t even imagine the heartache this time has been for them."

A private lunch event was scheduled to raise awareness about Gershkovich’s wrongful detention at Conte’s Pizza on August 25. Now that Gershkovich is back home in the U.S. Baldino said plans are evolving and they hope to turn it into a celebration on his return home.