Prom shopping: How Camden County created a stress-free shopping experience for students

It’s a night high school seniors look forward to all year, but it can be extremely expensive. That is why Camden County is pulling out all the stops to make sure area students are dressed in their best, for free.

Alianis Infante is a senior and is so appreciative, saying, "I got so happy. Oh goodness. I'm really happy I chose this dress, and I come here today to pick the right dress for me."

The event is dubbed "Say Yes to the Prom Dress" and it’s quite the extravaganza. High school seniors are able to pick out the perfect prom dress, for free, and then show off their choice.

A Camden County Sheriff's lieutenant came up with the idea three years ago and everyone jumped on board, including the commissioners, the Prosecutor’s Office and the police and corrections departments.

Jane Dorris couldn’t believe how easy it was to find just the right gown. She said, "Not only did the dress fit, it felt really nice, yeah."

Michelle Gentek-Mayer is Camden County’s Surrogate. She explained, "Some of the girls getting dresses maybe couldn’t afford it and maybe wouldn’t have gone to the prom. We see them so happy and excited. It makes us feel really good."

Infante says it definitely helps take the pressure off financially and it is fun. "I put this one on first, but I wanted to see if there were any other ones. But, I came back to the first one. They say you always come back to the first one and it’s true," she commented.

And talk about inventory…there are over 1,000 gorgeous, donated dresses. Some are gently worn, while others still have the tags on them. There’s a dress for everyone.

Siara Hernandez said, "I was surprised I found this. I was like, really and once I put it on, I knew. I just knew."

Siara said her friend, Inez Rosario talked her into coming and they are both so glad they did.

Inez said, "I had everybody tell me the color was perfect. We were sharing a dressing room and even she said it fit me beautifully. It means a lot we found something so perfect."

Verina Belmont heard about the event last year and decided to check it out now that she is a senior. She said, "I didn't even believe it's real. I was like what is this, yeah. It's too good to be true almost. All the dresses I tried on. They're so beautiful."

Verina’s Grammy, Donna McDermott, tagged along to help narrow the choices down, saying, "She couldn't decide. She had like three dresses that were absolutely gorgeous. Everyone has been so kind. It's a fun event. She couldn't have done any better with this dress."

The girls also picked out purses and accessories to complete their outfits for their big night. Men’s Warehouse is providing tuxedos for free for the guys, as well, so everyone can look and feel their very best.

For more information on the Say Yes to the Prom Dress Giveaway event, visit the website here.