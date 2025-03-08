Prom shopping: Saying yes to the dress with help of former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski's foundation

The Brief Saying yes to the prom dress. A large selection of prom dresses were presented to underserved teens Saturday, so they could have the opportunity to celebrate their youth.



Helping teens look fabulous for their prom was the goal of former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and his wife’s foundation, Jaws Youth Playbook.

Saturday, the young women were given the chance to find their one-of-a-kind dress and enjoy their prom night.

What we know:

Finding the right prom attire is daunting under the best of circumstances. But Saturday, with the help of former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and his wife’s foundation, along with the Philadelphia Professional Football Cheerleader Alumni, teens had the chance to choose a dress, shoes and jewelry, in order to sparkle come prom night.

The foundation’s, Jaws Youth Playbook, focus was on providing underserved youth across the region with just the right attire for their special night. Attire that includes dresses, shoes, jewelry and purses.

Jaworski and the Philadelphia Professional Football Cheerleader Alumni collected more than 1,000 gently used dresses that teens were able to choose from for their big night.

What they're saying:

"We look for the toughest, hardest places and a group of people that are really aren’t that fortunate. When I see the ladies come in here and I see them walk out, it’s night and day," says Jaworski.

Kelly Crits, the Director of Volunteers for PPFCA, says, "You can’t put it into words. I’m ecstatic for the girls; they are so happy. You can just see the happiness on their faces. They are finding things they normally might not be able to have and they are going to be the most beautiful girls at the prom."

Big picture view:

For Jaworski, who over the last four years has distributed thousands of dresses through the foundation, the goal for he and his wife is giving back to Philadelphia. He explained, "My foundation is all about giving back."