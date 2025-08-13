Proposed 50 percent rent hike sparks outrage with 55-and-older community in Montgomery County

Residents of the Willow Run 55-plus community in Limerick, Montgomery County, are facing a significant challenge as a proposed rent increase of over 50 percent is set to take effect on September 1.

What we know:

The sudden hike has left many residents, including retirees, feeling trapped and uncertain about their future.

85-year-old Kathy Saxon and her husband Joe, an 86-year-old retired Navy veteran, were shocked to receive notice of the rent increase for the lot their manufactured home sits on.

Like their neighbors, they own their home but rent the land, leaving them in a difficult position as the homes are not mobile.

What they're saying:

Joe Saxon described the situation as "highway robbery," while Kathy expressed concern about the feasibility of selling their home with such a high rent.

Dan Verbo, president of Willow Run's community association, highlighted the dilemma residents face.

"Some people want to hold their rent. Some people want to leave. Some want to sell their houses," said Verbo. "Problem is, if you're selling your house all of a sudden everybody is gonna drop the price of their houses."

He questioned whether the development's owners care about the residents, saying, "It doesn't seem that way."

Pennsylvania State Representative Joseph Ciresi has been in contact with residents and expressed frustration at the lack of communication from Willow Run's management.

"Some of them don't know what they're gonna do here they're extremely worried. This is terrible." Ciresi criticized the abruptness of the increase, stating, "We all know expenses go up but 50% plus in one month without justification!"

What's next:

FOX 29 News has reached out to the management and owner of Willow Run but has yet to receive a response.

Residents are left with only 30 days' notice to figure out their next steps, a timeline many feel is insufficient to find a new place to live.

As the community grapples with the impending changes, they continue to seek answers and support from local representatives.