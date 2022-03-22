Prosecutor: NJ man pleads guilty in connection to 2018 overdose death of man given heroin and fentanyl
MAYS LANDING, N.J. - A man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to the fatal overdose death of a 59-year-old, Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill announced.
According to the prosecutor's office, 56-year-old Brian Whitted pleaded guilty to first-degree Strict Liability for Drug Induced Death, second-degree Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, with co-defendant Emery Chapman, and second-degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.
On December 17, 2018, officers from the Galloway Township Police Department found Anthony Tamburelli dead in his home from a drug overdose, according to Shill.
Investigators learned Whitted and Chapman conspired to distribute heroin and they say Whitted and Chapman sold the man a fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl.
Pleading guilty was a part of a plea deal and it calls for Whitted to be sentenced to 10 years in NJ state prison, authorities say.
Whitted will be sentenced on April 28 by Judge Bernard DeLury.
