Prosecutors: 2 adults, juvenile charged with starving 2-month-old twins

Two adults and a juvenile have been charged in connection with starving a pair of 2-month-old twins, leading to the death of one of the infants, prosecutors announced Monday.

Investigators say Joy Wilson, 36, Sharode Snell, 22, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Lindenwold, have each been charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree aggravated assault.

Wilson was arrested in Lindenwold on Nov. 19. Snell and the 17-year-old were located and arrested in North Carolina by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Nov. 23.

Police were called to the La Cascata Apartments in Clementon, New Jersey on July 8, 2019, for a report of an unresponsive infant. The infant was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say after performing an autopsy a medical examiner requested additional testing to determine the infant’s cause and manner of death. Detectives said the other 2-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital after doctors determined the baby was severely underweight and had healing injuries.

According to prosecutors, the infant’s death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner on July 8, 2020 after test results confirmed the baby’s death was not due to a genetic disorder but starvation.

