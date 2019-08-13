PSPCA rescues 14 dogs from filthy conditions at Lancaster County property

article

Officials are investigating after they say 14 dogs, including two puppies, were rescued from filthy conditions at a Lancaster County property.

A referral from local law enforcement led Pennsylvania SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement officers to the Elizabethtown property on Monday.

Eleven of the dogs were removed over concerns regarding unsanitary conditions and extremely high ammonia levels, according to the PSPCA.

Responding officers initially found only three dogs and two puppies. Further investigation revealed additional dogs hidden in a garage and at a neighbor's property.

The dogs, described as Australian cattle dog and beagle mixes, were transported to PSPCA headquarters for evaluation and treatment.

Advertisement

A good Samaritan subsequently contacted the PSPCA, stating that they had recently been given three dogs from the property. The dogs were brought to PSPCA’s Lancaster Center on Monday night and will be transported to Philadelphia for evaluation.

All 14 dogs were surrendered to the PSPCA and will be available for adoption in the coming days.

This is an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-7722. Animal cruelty can also be reported by filling out the PSPCA’s online form here. Tips can be left anonymously.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.