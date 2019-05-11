Puppy found beaten, burned in Coachella dumpster

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

It happened again.

For the second time in less than a month, a puppy has been found in a dumpster in Coachella, California. This time, the puppy that was found was badly burned, beaten, and had part of her tail cut off.

"She was found in a dumpster in Coachella, discarded in a plastic Walmart bag," The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation wrote on Facebook. "Someone rummaging through the trash heard her crying, took her to the owner of a local jewelry store, where she was rushed to emergency."

"The dumpster Hope was discarded in is two blocks down the street from where seven puppies were dumped just a few weeks prior in Coachella."

The foundation has been caring for the 3-week-old pit bull mix puppy, treating her horrific injuries.

"It appears as if she was burned with a caustic substance, or a metal object like an iron. She is only a few weeks old, had a portion of her tail cut off, and can not walk due to being beat and assaulted. Currently she is in intensive care at emergency on 24-hour monitoring."

The foundation tells Fox 35 that the puppy's back legs are crushed and she may never walk again, but they are confident that she will survive.

"We will do everything we can to hold whoever did this accountable, but will need the public's help."

The foundation is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible. The original reward was $10,000, but actress Shannen Doherty and model Joanna Krupa both donated $5,000 each.

The daughter of the woman who found the puppy and pulled her out of the trash bin has named her Hope. A GoFundMe has been started to help pay for Hope's medical treatment.

It was just weeks ago that a litter of newborn puppies were found in a plastic bag in a dumpster in Coachella. Security footage caught the incident on camera. Deborah Sue Culwell, 54, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.