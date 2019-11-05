article

(FOX NEWS) -- A disturbing discovery was made in Illinois.

A fisherman reportedly found a small dog locked in a cage floating in Kaufmann Lake. While the animal was rescued and sent to a nearby vet, the distressing images shook social media users.

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS DISTRESSING IMAGES

Images of the dog were shared by a page dedicated to lost pets in the area, with the caption, “I can’t even with this. Why are people so terrible?”

The post contains an image of the dog in the cage, with the caption, “A friend just found this puppy in a cage in Kaufmann Lake. She is at the U of I Vet clinic doing OK.”

Another post from the lost pet group elaborated, saying, “Someone put this puppy into a crate and dumped it in Kaufman Lake. If you recognize the puppy or know anything about this - please call the police. Please share post - someone knows who did this.”

The Champaign Police Department confirmed on Facebook that an investigation has been opened into the incident, which they described as a “terrible and senseless act of animal cruelty.” The post also states that the Champaign Police Department wasn’t immediately contacted, but after becoming aware of the situation and gathering information, they decided to open the investigation.

Thankfully, the post also reveals that the dog is recovering. It says, “While still recovering, we are encouraged and happy to learn the puppy is in stable condition and expected to be OK. Our gratitude goes out to the alert citizen who recognized the troubling scenario, rescued the puppy and got her the medical care she needed.”

