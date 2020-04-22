Quarantined firefighter kisses young daughter through closed window

article

While many are stuck at home during the pandemic, some first responders have had to stay away from their families due to possible exposure.

Such was the case in North Carolina, where one firefighter couldn't be at home with his family due to being in quarantine.

But because he didn't want to miss out on seeing his little girl, the firefighter stopped by his home to give his daughter a quick kiss through the window.

"THIS is what a first responder, hero, looks like," wrote the Huntersville Fire Department.

The agency said the unidentified firefighter was one of several members of their crew who had to quarantine themselves following possible coronavirus exposure.

Thankfully, none of their firefighters ended up testing positive for COVID-19 and were able to return to duty.

The fire department urged residents to do their part and "stay home for us" during the pandemic.

"We remind you, that the men and women of HFD (all 119 of them, across all 4 fire stations) are not full-time employees. They are citizen volunteers and or part-time employees," the agency wrote. "They’re busy... but they love our community and will always be here for you - regardless."

