Montgomery County son charged with murdering father after reporting death as suicide: Police

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The Brief Justin Wilson of Montgomery County was arrested Friday and charged with murdering his father, 61-year-old Kevin Wilson. Police said Justin Wilson originally reported the death as a suicide. Investigators said inconsistencies with Justin Wilson's story and physical evidence led them to doubt his original claims.



A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged with murdering his father on Friday, months after he allegedly reported the death as a suicide.

Son charged with father's murder

What we know:

Justin Wilson, 23, was charged with first-degree murder on Friday for the death of his dad, 61-year-old Kevin Wilson, the county District Attorney's office announced.

The backstory:

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Officers responded to a home on Dewees Place in Trappe around 12:15 a.m. According to officials, Justin Wilson had called 911 to report that his father had shot himself. Troopers found the father in bed with a gunshot wound to the head.

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Investigators, however, found the evidence conflicted with the son's claims. An examination of the body found evidence inconsistent with a self-inflicted wound. Specifically, investigators pointed to the trajectory of the bullet and the lack of blood and stippling on Kevin Wilson's hands and face.

Doctors later ruled Kevin Wilson's death a homicide.

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Dig deeper:

In addition to the physical evidence on the body, investigators said they had multiple reasons to suspect Justin Wilson. Officers said he "provided widely inconsistently evolving and conflicting accounts of the events of the night."

Investigators also later discovered that Justin Wilson had purchased the gun used in the killing just a few weeks earlier.

What's next:

As of Friday evening, Justin Wilson is awaiting arraignment, and is being held without bail.