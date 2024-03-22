Quinta Brunson to receive honorary degree from Temple University, address graduates

article

Philadelphia native and former Temple Owl Quinta Brunson will be returning home this spring to receive an honorary Temple University degree and address graduates at commencement.

The award-winning actress, writer, producer, and star of ‘Abbott Elementary’ will also be honored with the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award the night before the school’s 137th commencement.

"We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft," said Temple President Richard M. Englert. "Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple’s commitment to creativity, innovation and social impact. Her talent, authenticity and trailblazing spirit inspire us all."

Brunson recently won Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2023 Emmys for her work on ‘Abbott Elementary’ where she is also credited as the creator, showrunner, head writer, and producer.

She’s also made history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations and the second to win an Emmy in the category Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

Temple’s commencement is scheduled for May 8.