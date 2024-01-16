Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia's own Quinta Brunson wins historic Emmy for Abbott Elementary

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Quinta Brunson is making her hometown proud once again!

The "Abbott Elementary" star took home the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series Monday night.

She is the first black woman in more than 30 years to win best actress for a comedy.

In an emotional speech, Brunson expressed how much she loves making "Abbott Elementary," which is set in a fictional Philadelphia school.

"I'm so happy to be able to live out my dream, and act out comedy," she said, wiping away tears.

"Abbott Elementary" is currently back in session with Season 3!