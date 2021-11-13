Racial slur messages found at the University of Delaware, authorities say
NEWARK, Del. - An investigation is underway after messages of hate were left on homes in Delaware.
Police say a student found a racial slur written on the garage door at her off-campus apartment.
They also found the same slur written on a window on a nearby home.
The University of Delaware released a statement saying in part:
"We are all angry that a member of our community has been the target of such an abhorrent incident. Let us be clear: This expression of hate is contrary to the university's values."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
