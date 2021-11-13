Racial slur messages found at the University of Delaware, authorities say

An investigation is underway after messages of hate were left on homes in Delaware.

Police say a student found a racial slur written on the garage door at her off-campus apartment.

They also found the same slur written on a window on a nearby home.

The University of Delaware released a statement saying in part:

"We are all angry that a member of our community has been the target of such an abhorrent incident. Let us be clear: This expression of hate is contrary to the university's values."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter