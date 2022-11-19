Raleigh Christmas parade halted after accident leaves girl hospitalized

A tragic accident brought a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina to an abrupt stop after one of the vehicles towing a float reportedly struck a young girl.

At around 10:25 a.m. Saturday, the 78th Raleigh Christmas Parade was stopped, and first responders were called to the scene after a girl who was dancing was struck by an out-of-control vehicle, WRAL reports .

The girl was reportedly taken to a local hospital for care. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Police said the accident is still under investigation and no other information was available at this time.

The parade was canceled.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

