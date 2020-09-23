Ranked in the top 50 best places to live in the US and it's right here, in Burlington County

A New Jersey town is apparently one of the best places to live in the whole country. And, it probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to people there.

The township of Mount Laurel, population 42,000, boasts its affordability.

“Cost of living is down, we keep our taxes down,” Mayor Irwin Edelson said.

Mount Laurel also touts its fun, with family friendly spots like FunPlex amusement park, hiking trials, green spaces and sports fields.

“The main reason we moved out here great school systems, the fresh air, all the trees. We had to get out of the city, the pollution,” resident Eric Ortiz said.

Ortiz says he and his wife moved here from Queens, New York three years ago when the rent soared and his son’s asthma escalated. Now they commute to work in Philly.

“Everything is close by – shopping mall, the plaza, the highway,” Ortiz added.

Mayor Edelson says the township is a top hotel hub in the state. There is a mix of thriving development and historic gems like Rancocas Woods, lined with shops. The mayor believes this stretch could eventually become the township’s downtown.

“We’ve made this a wonderful place to be and people are finding out,” Mayor Edelson added.

