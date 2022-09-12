Rapper PnB Rock shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles area, TMZ reports

article

Rapper PnB Rock is reportedly fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot while dining at a Los Angeles staple.

According to a report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.

A suspect has not been formally identified in the reported shooting. FOX 11 is making calls to law enforcement officials for information on Monday's reported shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, neither TMZ nor law enforcement officials have not specified the health conditions of PnB Rock, who was born Rakim Allen.

PnB Rock's single "Selfish" topped at 51 in the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His other hits include "Middle Child" featuring late-artist Xxxtentacion and a feature on a Kodak Black song called "Too Many Years."

The report of the shooting comes as PnB Rock and entertainment personality DJ Akademics discussed crime in Los Angeles during a podcast interview.

"LA spooky man," DJ Akademiks said in an interview.

"I really don't really be outside like that," PnB Rock said, in part, during the interview with DJ Akademiks. "I'm not going to put myself in those situations."