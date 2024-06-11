Rare white bison calf spotted in Yellowstone National Park

article

A Montana photographer has a picture she definitely will not forget after snapping a phot of a rare white bison calf in Yellowstone National Park.

Erin Braaten said the moment happened on June 4 in the Lamar Valley section of the national park.

"As we were driving down the road, I could see something really light in color," Braaten told FOX Television Stations. " At first glance I thought it might be a coyote. "

"There were bison crossing the river and the road, so we were stuck in traffic for a few minutes so I decided to look at the "coyote" through my camera and discovered that it wasn't a coyote but a white bison calf," she added.

A Montana photographer captured a rare white bison calf at Yellowstone National Park. (Credit: Erin Braaten: Dancing Aspens Photography)

Braaten said she wasn't focused capturing anything special for her viewers other than the animal's beauty.

"We were all in awe of this rare, unique little calf that had just been born. I was just trying to enjoy the moment," she added. " I feel very blessed that we were able to see something so special and being able to share it with my family and later with others."

According to the National Park Service, a white buffalo calf is the most sacred living thing on earth, according to American Indians. Reason being, the birth of a white calf happens in the most unexpected places, often among the poorest of people.

