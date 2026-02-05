West Philadelphia residents raise concerns over damaged hydrants after snow

The Brief West Philadelphia residents have noticed several fire hydrants in poor condition after recent snow and cold weather. They are worried that the hydrants will not work as needed during a fire emergency. Several hydrants in the area are either snow-covered, missing caps or, in one case, knocked over, according to neighbors.



West Philadelphia residents have noticed several fire hydrants in poor condition after recent snow and cold weather, causing some to worry that they would work as needed during a fire emergency.

Several hydrants in the area are either snow-covered, missing caps or, in one case, knocked over, according to neighbors. Residents said the hydrant at Edgewood and Market has had its cap off and ice stuck to it for months due to an ongoing leak.

Hydrant concerns

What they're saying:

Quiana, who lives in the area, said, "If there’s a fire, would they be able to help if it’s like that?" She added, "How are we going to save anybody if they’re constantly running, and then they’re frozen? It’s not fair to the people."

Another hydrant at 60th and Market is partially snowed in, and a hydrant along 61st Street is completely knocked over and lying on the ground, according to residents.

Leah Merritt, who also lives in the area, said, "Especially since they’ve come out and moved the snow off the roads, they should’ve come and checked that as well, because I know they see it when they pass through. Especially on a main road, that’s a hazardous spot."

Another neighbor expressed concerns about a hydrant at Samson and 61st streets, not far from where a rowhome caught fire Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) said a missing or loose front cap on a hydrant does not indicate whether it is working, as these do not keep water from flowing from the hydrant. They are only to keep trash and other debris from going into the main stem of the hydrant.

The department added that while some hydrants do need repair, their standard is to ensure every area has enough working hydrants for the fire department’s needs.

What's next:

A PWD spokesperson told FOX 29 that the department has scheduled an inspection of the hydrant at Edgewood and Market Street. If it can’t be repaired, it will be listed as out of service, and the fire department will be made aware so they know what hydrants to use should they need to respond to a fire.

Residents are urged to report a hydrant in need of attention by calling the PWD Emergency Line at 215-685-6300.