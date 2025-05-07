REAL ID deadline: Travelers can still fly without their REAL ID - for now

The Brief Wednesday is the deadline to obtain a REAL ID for travel. However, officials say travelers will still be able to fly without a REAL ID. Those without should prepare for advance screenings, and possibly a longer wait at TSA.



The REAL ID deadline is officially here, but officials are still giving some leniency to travelers who still haven't gotten theirs.

What we know:

Homeland Security says that people who have yet to obtain a REAL ID will still be able to fly, despite Wednesday's deadline.

However, they may be diverted to a different line, and should prepare for advanced screening.

So, if you're headed to the airport without a REAL ID or passport, be sure to arrive early!

FOX 29's Cheyenne Corrin was at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday morning as the REAL ID deadline took effect.

An agent could be seen at the TSA security check entrance asking travelers if they had a REAL ID.

What we don't know:

Officials say travelers with no REAL ID will still be allowed to fly for now, but they have yet to give a timeline for how long those exceptions will remain.

The backstory:

The deadline to obtain a Real ID for your license is May 7, which means air travelers need this identification to board domestic flights and to gain entry to some federal buildings.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, certain standard driver’s licenses and other identification cards will no longer meet federal guidelines for individuals seeking to fly in the U.S. and for access to some federal facilities.

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a Real ID?

Why you should care:

A REAL ID is a seal on all state-issued identification documents.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and was enacted following the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

All states, Washington, D.C., and the five territories are REAL ID compliant, and they are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs. Moreover, travelers who don’t show a REAL ID-compliant license or suitable ID option can’t go through a security checkpoint.

How can I obtain a REAL ID?

What you can do:

Travelers that need to apply for a REAL ID, must visit the Department of Motor Vehicles office in their area and fill out an online application and upload their documents. When you arrive at the DMV office make sure to bring your uploaded documents to complete the application.

The following documentation you need is listed below:

Full Legal Name Date of Birth Social Security number Two proofs of your address of principal residence Lawful status

States might enforce more requirements, so you should visit your local DMV for a full list of documents and a link to the online application.