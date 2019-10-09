Recall: Ham and cheese wedge sandwiches recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential contamination of listeria monocytogenes, according to a company announcement posted on the FDA’s website.

The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The food company is expanding its recall from Oct. 2 to include one lot of Ham and Cheese Wedge Sandwiches produced by JLM Manufacturing due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Lipari Foods issued a voluntary recall of Premo Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches and Fresh Grab Ham & Cheese Wedge Sandwiches due to potential Listeria contamination, according to a company announcement. (Photo: Lipari Foods via FDA)

“The potential for contamination of this particular lot was brought to our attention during an FDA investigation of the previous recall,” the announcement said.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on Sept. 25, 2019.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the announcement.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, but a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the announcement said.

“Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service,” the company said.

