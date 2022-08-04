Dangerous, record-breaking heat expected Thursday as potential heat wave continues

Mother Nature will once again be cranking up the heat in the Delaware Valley with high temperatures expected to approach 100 degrees on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast includes a high of 99 degrees with temperatures that will feel like 100 or more. A high of 99 would break the daily record of 98 degrees set back in 1995.

The heat will continue into Friday with temperatures once again expected to reach the mid-90s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Delaware Valley and into the Lehigh Valley from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.

Our next brief break from 90-degree weather could come Saturday, when highs are forecasted to reach the upper 80s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

__

THURSDAY: Record Heat. High: 99 Low: 79

FRIDAY: PM gusty storms. High: 94, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Still a chance. High: 89, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 93, Low: 79

MONDAY: Hot, a pop-up. High: 95, Low: 77

TUESDAY: Scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 74