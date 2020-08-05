Red Paw Emergency Relief Team to cease their operation in October

article

Red Paw Emergency Relief Team announced they will stop their service October 1, the team announced Wednesday.

Red Paw, operating nearly ten years in Philadelphia, serves as the the country’s only 24-hour disaster emergency response team, helping over 3,700 families and 7,200 pets.

Red Paw told the Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management the emergency line will stay active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Over the next two months, as the service transitions, they will provide assistance seven days a week from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., search and rescue requests will be accepted only as responders are available.

In the event a responder is not available, Red Paw will send someone to the location the next day.

Remote services, including pet hotel fees, food and supplies will continue to be provided.

“This was not an easy decision. We love this city and its residents and have been extremely proud to have been able to provide a little bit of relief to so many of our neighbors on their worst days.” Said, Jen Leary, Red Paw Founder.

Residents will be able to call the emergency line in the event of a fire or disaster, if they have questions or need resource assistance.

