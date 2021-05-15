Rehoboth Beach 4th of July fireworks display will continue

article

Fourth of July fireworks, a staple of summertime in America, will return to Rehoboth Beach after the COVID-19 pandemic placed the annual display on hold last year.

The City of Rehoboth Beach said Friday the display will continue on Saturday, July 3 around 9:30 p.m. The Delaware shore town said it will require unvaccinated people to wear masks, provide hand sanitizing stations, and encourage social distancing between groups.

"It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half and, like everyone else, we’re eager to have a little fun and enjoy the kind of summer activities that Rehoboth Beach is so well known for," City Manager Sharon Lynn said.

Delaware plans to follow lift its mask mandate on May 21 following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance indoors and outside in most situations.

"We are confident that we can have a safe fireworks display this year and delighted that Rehoboth Beach is a ‘happy place’ for so many," Lynn said.

