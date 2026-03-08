Remains found in Ridley Creek State Park are animal, not human: officials

article

The Brief Remains were found by hikers in Ridley Creek State Park on Friday afternoon. They were initially determined to be human remains. A further examination confirmed that they were actually animal remains.



The remains found in a Delaware County park this week have been confirmed to be animal remains.

What we know:

Two hikers called 911 to report what they believed to be human remains near the intersection of Chapel Hill and Ridley Creek roads in Ridley Creek State Park.

The medical examiner initially determined them to be human remains. However, on Sunday, officials said the remains were deer, not human.

"The Medical Examiner’s Office related that, after a more extensive examination of the alleged human remains, they have been confirmed to be those of a deer, not those of a human," the release stated.

Police say no additional remains were found in the area.