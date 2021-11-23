Remains of World War II soldier from New Jersey identified

article

Authorities have identified the remains of a World War II soldier from New Jersey who was killed in Germany and buried in Belgium.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Monday announced that scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as DNA, to determine the remains were Army Sgt. Larry Wassil of Bloomfield.

Authorities say the 33-year-old was leading a three-man reconnaissance team scouting enemy positions during the Hürtgen Forest offensive, near Hürtgen, Germany, on Dec. 28, 1944, when they took enemy machine gun fire.

Wassil was missing and presumed dead. DNA analysis determined remains recovered in 1952 were Wassil.

He'll be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

