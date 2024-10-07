Remembering October 7 attacks: Camden County community displays solidarity in mass gathering

Tonight in Camden County, hundreds of people came together to honor and remember the victims of the October 7th attacks, and to pray for the safe return of the hostages still being held in captivity.

Sabrina Spector, the Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of South Jersey, reflected on the significance of the date.

"We are commemorating the anniversary of October 7, which was the most brutal attack, horrific attack on the Jewish community since the Holocaust," she said.

Filling up the room at the Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, Jewish community members joined in prayer.

"It's a little bit of a mixed feeling, knowing we have to come together for a particular reason, but seeing this much love from the community and knowing that we are united in our fight against antisemitism and the defense of Israel is very comforting," expressed Spector.

Sabrina has a mother and son who are currently in Israel and finds some bit of peace in gathering with her community.

"It’s why we are here, to depend on one another, for comfort and solace," she mentioned.

With almost 1,000 people in attendance, all who RSVP'd in advance, temple leadership says this means a lot.

Rabbi David Englander commented on the community's display of solidarity.

"The Jewish community gathered together in great numbers that they were not afraid, in fact, they were proud to show their support for Israel," he stated.

This tragedy falls just after the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah and just before Yom Kippur. "We are in the midst of the Jewish high holy days, so we are in a period of reflection and prayer, but also gratitude," Rabbi Englander added.

In this period, the memorial program is meant to remember the victims of the attack and offer prayers for current hostages and their families.

Jennifer Dubrow Weiss, CEO of the Jewish Confederation of SJ, spoke about the community's strength and unity.

"It is such a solemn moment in time, and it is sometimes such a scary moment in time, but there is a peacefulness in knowing that we are a part of something bigger than ourselves, and that's the real definition of our community. This community [is] so tremendous in the wake of the horrific acts of last October 7th, by coming together and being resilient and being proud and loud as Jews," she said.