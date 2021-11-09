Vikings RB Dalvin Cook faces lawsuit over incident at home involving ex-girlfriend

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook is facing a lawsuit related to a 2020 incident at his home in Inver Grove Heights involving an ex-girlfriend.

According to the lawsuit, Cook's ex-girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble claims Cook attacked her after she showed up at his home in November 2020 during their break-up. However, in a statement, Cook's attorney claims Trimble entered his home without his permission and maced Cook along with two other people inside the home.

Trimble admits to entering the home through a garage using a garage opener and grabbing mace she had stored in the garage but says – after a previous fight with Cook – she was scared and wanted to defend herself if she got physical.

However, Cook's attorney claims the opposite, saying Cook was the victim of abuse from Trimble. During their short-term relationship, Cook's attorney accuses Trimble of assaulting him and damaging his vehicles on two occasions, in an attempt to stop him from seeing other women.

In her lawsuit, Trimble says, on November 19, 2020, as she entered Cook's home to collect her belongings, she says Cook got upset and grabbed her, throwing her to the ground and causing her head to strike a coffee table. The lawsuit claims Trimble then attempted to use the mace but ended up getting maced herself.

Trimble says she then ran outside and tried to get the mace out of her eyes. Cook's cousin, who was at the home with Cook, attempted to help Trimble but ultimately she had to go back inside to use the shower to wash off the mace.

Once inside, Trimble claims Cook again attacked her and pulled out a gun to threaten her.

The lawsuit states Cook eventually let Trimble go and drove her to the airport to return to Florida. She avoided medical treatment for several days before eventually going to a hospital, saying she had been in an ATV accident. Medical personnel confirmed she had a concussion, deep cuts and bruising.

The lawsuit states Cook continued to send the woman text messages after she left Minnesota, apologized and said he would accept any punishment for his actions.

The Vikings released a statement on the situation Tuesday night.

"We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time," the statement said.

Cook's representation insists he's the victim of abuse, and says Trimble is trying to extort him.

Cook has played in six games this year for the Vikings (3-5), missing two after suffering an ankle injury Week 2 at Arizona. Cook has 115 carries for 554 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the season. He had 17 carries for 110 yards in Sunday’s overtime loss at the Baltimore Ravens.