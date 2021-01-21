Expand / Collapse search

Report: Eagles to hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as head coach

Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni on the sidelines during the week 3 NFL preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts on August 24, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon S

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly set to hire Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni as head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Sirianni, 39, was a late entry into the wide field of candidates the Eagles sifted through during their extensive search for a new leader. If officially hire, it would be Sirianni's first experience as head coach.

Sirianni's professional coaching career started in 2009 with the Kansas City Chief where he served as quarterbacks coach and wide receivers coach.

He then spent four years with the Chargers before being hired as Colts offensive coordinator in 2018. 

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter