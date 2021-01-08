Report: Sixers guard Seth Curry tests positive for COVID-19, team isolating in NY

article

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry learned of a positive coronavirus test during the first quarter of the team's 122-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The report says Curry left the bench after being seated next to center Joel Embiid and assistant coach Sam Cassell. Curry, who was wearing a mask while on the bench, left the stadium separate from the team.

ESPN says the Sixers stayed overnight in Brooklyn and will do another round of coronavirus tests on Friday morning per the league protocol.

The Sixers next game is in Philadelphia on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets.

