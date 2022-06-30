Reports: Sixers sign forward PJ Tucker to 3-year deal

article

The Philadelphia 76ers will sign veteran forward PJ Tucker to a multi-year contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Tucker, 37, last played with the Miami Heat who were bounced in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals by the Boston Celtics.

Tuckers deal with the Sixers will pay him a guaranteed $33.2M, according to Charania.

The Sixers newfound salary cap room comes after All-Star point guard James Harden declined his player option to return on a restructured deal, according to reports.

Known as a pesky defender, Tucker averaged over 4 defensive rebounds per game last season.

Tucker was drafted from the University of Texas in 2007 and played several years overseas before returning to the NBA in 2012 with the Phoenix Suns.

Charania also reports the Sixers have inked forward Danuel House on a 2-year deal. House, 29, was most recently with the Utah Jazz.