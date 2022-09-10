Rescued dog reunites with family after being lost for nearly 2 years

A Houston family was reunited with their sweet dog after he was thought to be missing for nearly two years.

The Houston SPCA announced in a press release it found a lost, emaciated Boxer named Cash with an injured back leg in northeast Houston near the corner of Russell St. and Wylie.

Once at the Animal Medical Center, a veterinian found Cash's microchip, which was registered to Jessica Ochoa. She told the Houston SPCA that her family had been looking for Cash after he slipped out of their yard about a year and a half ago.

Jessica and her husband, Justin Carpenter rushed to the SPCA to bring their beloved pup home and say they already have new toys to welcome him home. Additionally, they said they were excited to bring Cash home to their young daughter.

"The Houston SPCA reunites close to 300 pets with their owners each year with a microchip and strongly encourages all pet owners to not only microchip their pets but to make sure their contact information is up-to-date," the SPCA said in a statement.