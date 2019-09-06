Residents concerned over smell at park in Overbrook

A really bad odor has been permeating Papa Playground at Morris Park in the city's Overbrook neighborhood for as long as anyone can remember. Even more concerning—is it dangerous? FOX 29's Brad Sattin went to investigate.

It was a mystery smell for years until we began nosing around and solved it or so we think.

The coaches and players with the West Philly Tarheels got so used to it that most don't think much about it anymore. Until this week, when it got so unbearable that at least a few people became nauseous.

"It was so overwhelming that it was like my chest started getting tight and my stomach started to hurt," Karen LaRoda said.

They called FOX 29 to investigate the source. Everyone knew it was coming from Indian Creek, which flows by the ball fields, but was there something in it?

We reached out to the city, but being late on a Friday afternoon, no fast answers were to be had. And then, seemingly out of the blue, FOX 29's Brad Sattin found a sign. There was a sign just feet from where everyone was standing. The sign described how a sewer line sits underground there with its history, purpose and how it prevents flooding.