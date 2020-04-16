Respiratory therapist shares battle with COVID-19

A respiratory therapist is sharing her battle with COVID-19 and highlights the sacrifices that our front line workers make each and every day.

“I am Janice Hald. I’m a respiratory therapist at Delaware County Memorial Hospital”

On one hand, she admits that treating the coronavirus has been scary and as someone currently quarantined in the same house as her daughter she has fears.

“You have to think about your family that you have to go home to because nobody wants their family members to contract this and especially not from us," Hald told FOX 29.

But even so, she is waiting to get right back in the battle.

“I feel so guilty that’s a big thing that I’m trying to deal with now is me sitting at home waiting for my fever to break so I can get back with my coworkers," she said.

Hald offered us necessary insight from trying to comfort scared patients on ventilators

“My thing is I just hold their hand and I just tell them who I am what I’m doing, that you’re doing fine and you’re gonna start waking up and everything’s gonna be ok.”

To the raw honest emotions, medical professionals face.

“You don’t know whether to cry, smile, make a joke because you know, it keeps you going, it just keeps you going. You can’t hug anybody," she added.

What makes Hald and her coworkers heroes is that even with fear, emotion, getting sick themselves, you can count on one thing.

“It’s what we do and we just try to continue to do it and help as many people as we can," she said.

