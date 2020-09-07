Restaurants gearing up for indoor dining in Philadelphia resuming Tuesday

Restaurants are gearing up as indoor dining at set to resume in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Restaurants can only operate at 25 percent capacity. The city is permitting a maximum of four people to be seated together at an indoor table. Parties larger than four people will be seated at a separate table spaced six feet apart. Outdoor party sizes will remain at six people per table.

Chestnut Hill restaurants were packed on Monday with outdoor diners on Labor Day, but these pictured perfect days are numbered.

The general manager at Campbell's Place on Germantown Avenue is looking forward to indoor dining.

"Coming inside is definitely gonna be a benefit for us, especially in inclement weather," Joel Gordon said.

Gordon says every little bit of business will help and he's getting the popular neighborhood place ready.

"So this will give us another you know, bring us up to 40-50 percent of our normal operations, so hopefully that will help us, you know stay afloat," he said.

The owner of nearby Chestnut Hill Grill, which has a large outdoor seating area saying indoor dining really isn't going to do much for him.

"Once the dining outside is closed and once it gets cold, it will definitely be a struggle because if we go to 25 percent, which is what they are doing now, that's only eight tables for us, which is not enough," John Arena said.

